Monday's game that pits the Cal Baptist Lancers (0-0) against the UCSD Tritons (0-0) at LionTree Arena has a projected final score of 70-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cal Baptist, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 6.

The Tritons went 13-17 last season. The Lancers went 22-13 in the 2022-23 season.

UCSD vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

UCSD vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 70, UCSD 64

Cal Baptist Schedule Analysis

UCSD Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tritons had a -124 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.1 points per game. They put up 59.3 points per game, 293rd in college basketball, and gave up 63.4 per contest to rank 153rd in college basketball.

UCSD's offense was worse in Big West matchups last year, tallying 58.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 59.3 PPG.

The Tritons averaged 62.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.5 more points than they averaged on the road (57.7).

Defensively UCSD played better at home last season, allowing 62.8 points per game, compared to 64.5 in away games.

Cal Baptist Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lancers outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game last season with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.1 points per game (38th in college basketball) and gave up 71.4 per contest (323rd in college basketball).

In WAC games, Cal Baptist averaged 0.1 fewer points (74.0) than overall (74.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Lancers put up 76.0 points per game last season, 3.4 more than they averaged on the road (72.6).

At home, Cal Baptist allowed 71.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than it allowed on the road (71.1).

