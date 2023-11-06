Monday's game between the Towson Tigers (0-0) and UMBC Retrievers (0-0) matching up at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 73-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Towson, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Tigers finished 21-12 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

The Retrievers went 14-15 a season ago.

Towson vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Towson vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 73, UMBC 59

UMBC Schedule Analysis

Towson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 66.9 points per game (142nd in college basketball) last season while allowing 63.9 per outing (171st in college basketball). They had a +97 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

With 71.4 points per game in CAA tilts, Towson tallied 4.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (66.9 PPG).

Offensively the Tigers played better when playing at home last season, putting up 73.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 per game on the road.

Towson surrendered 64.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed in road games (66.5).

UMBC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Retrievers' -75 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 63.5 points per game (211th in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per contest (231st in college basketball).

In conference play, UMBC put up more points (66.8 per game) than it did overall (63.5) in 2022-23.

The Retrievers put up more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (58.5) last season.

In 2022-23, UMBC conceded 3.6 fewer points per game at home (64.0) than on the road (67.6).

