Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards and others in the Boston Celtics-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup at Target Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS

BSN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 24.5-point over/under for Edwards on Monday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of seven is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).

Edwards averages five assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.

Edwards averages four made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +100)

The 12.5 points prop bet set for Rudy Gobert on Monday is 1.8 fewer points than his season scoring average (14.3).

His per-game rebound average of 13.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (11.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +136) 1.5 (Over: -156)

Karl-Anthony Towns' 15.7-point scoring average is 5.8 less than Monday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

Towns' assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Monday's over/under.

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 28.5 points prop bet set for Tatum on Monday is 1.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (29.7).

He has grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +100)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average (24.7).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.

Brown averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

