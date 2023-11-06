Ahead of a game against the Boston Celtics (5-0), the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 at Target Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Timberwolves secured a 123-95 victory against the Jazz. Anthony Edwards' team-leading 31 points paced the Timberwolves in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Neemias Queta: Out (Foot), Derrick White: Out (Personal)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS

BSN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.