How to Watch the Temple vs. Delaware State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Temple Owls will start their 2023-24 season facing the Delaware State Hornets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Temple vs. Delaware State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets scored an average of 48.9 points per game last year, 17.2 fewer points than the 66.1 the Owls gave up to opponents.
- Delaware State went 7-11 last season when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.
- Last year, the Owls recorded 63.1 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 58.8 the Hornets gave up.
- Temple had an 11-7 record last season when putting up more than 58.8 points.
- The Owls made 35.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11.0 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- The Hornets shot 21.3% from the field, 22.2% lower than the 43.5% the Owls' opponents shot last season.
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Liacouras Center
|11/9/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Liacouras Center
|11/11/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Liacouras Center
Delaware State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|11/10/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|11/12/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
