The Temple Owls will start their 2023-24 season facing the Delaware State Hornets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Temple vs. Delaware State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hornets scored an average of 48.9 points per game last year, 17.2 fewer points than the 66.1 the Owls gave up to opponents.

Delaware State went 7-11 last season when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.

Last year, the Owls recorded 63.1 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 58.8 the Hornets gave up.

Temple had an 11-7 record last season when putting up more than 58.8 points.

The Owls made 35.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11.0 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

The Hornets shot 21.3% from the field, 22.2% lower than the 43.5% the Owls' opponents shot last season.

Temple Schedule

