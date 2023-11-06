Monday's game that pits the Temple Owls (0-0) versus the Delaware State Hornets (0-0) at Liacouras Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-48 in favor of Temple, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Owls went 11-18 in the 2022-23 season. A season ago, the Hornets finished 7-19 over the course of the season.

Temple vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Temple vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 70, Delaware State 48

Delaware State Schedule Analysis

Temple Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls were outscored by 3.0 points per game last season, with a -86 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.1 points per game (222nd in college basketball), and allowed 66.1 per contest (231st in college basketball).

Temple's offense was worse in AAC games last season, tallying 61.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 63.1 PPG.

The Owls scored 65.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.0 more points than they averaged away from home (61.2).

Temple ceded 64.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.9 away from home.

Delaware State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hornets were outscored by 9.9 points per game last season (scoring 48.9 points per game to rank 359th in college basketball while giving up 58.8 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball) and had a -258 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Delaware State put up 48.8 points per game in MEAC action, and 48.9 overall.

The Hornets averaged 49.8 points per game at home last season, and 49.1 away.

At home, Delaware State conceded 50.5 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 64.7.

