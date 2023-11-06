Monday's game between the Santa Clara Broncos (0-0) and San Jose State Spartans (0-0) squaring off at Provident Credit Union Event Center has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Santa Clara, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Spartans went 6-25 over the course of the season.

The Spartans went 6-25 during the 2022-23 season. Last season, the Broncos finished 14-17 in the season.

San Jose State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

San Jose State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 71, San Jose State 62

Santa Clara Schedule Analysis

San Jose State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans had a -306 scoring differential last season, falling short by 9.8 points per game. They put up 57.8 points per game, 313th in college basketball, and gave up 67.6 per outing to rank 265th in college basketball.

San Jose State's offense was more effective in MWC games last year, scoring 60.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 57.8 PPG.

The Spartans scored 61.3 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, they averaged 54.3 points per contest.

In home games, San Jose State allowed 0.8 more points per game (68.5) than on the road (67.7).

Santa Clara Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncos' +86 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 70.5 points per game (74th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (269th in college basketball).

In WCC games, Santa Clara averaged 0.7 fewer points (69.8) than overall (70.5) in 2022-23.

At home, the Broncos scored 72.5 points per game last season, 3.8 more than they averaged on the road (68.7).

Santa Clara allowed fewer points at home (66.7 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.

