Monday's contest between the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-0) at DeGol Arena has a projected final score of 62-56 based on our computer prediction, with Robert Morris taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 6.

The Red Flash went 7-22 in the 2022-23 season. The Colonials went 11-19 a season ago.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 62, Saint Francis (PA) 56

Robert Morris Schedule Analysis

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Flash put up 52.0 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing last season (237th in college basketball). They had a -421 scoring differential and were outscored by 14.5 points per game.

In conference games last year, Saint Francis (PA) scored more points per game (55.5) than its overall average (52.0).

Offensively the Red Flash performed better at home last year, posting 56.1 points per game, compared to 49.1 per game away from home.

In home games, Saint Francis (PA) surrendered 4.6 fewer points per game (63.8) than in away games (68.4).

Robert Morris Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Colonials had a -102 scoring differential last season, falling short by 3.4 points per game. They put up 57.8 points per game to rank 313th in college basketball and allowed 61.2 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

Robert Morris averaged 2.3 fewer points in Horizon action (55.5) than overall (57.8).

At home, the Colonials put up 58.4 points per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged away (57.1).

In 2022-23, Robert Morris conceded 14.5 fewer points per game at home (54.4) than away (68.9).

