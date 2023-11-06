Monday's game that pits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0) versus the Monmouth Hawks (0-0) at Jersey Mike's Arena has a projected final score of 69-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rutgers, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Scarlet Knights went 12-20 during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks went 18-16 last season.

Rutgers vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Rutgers vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 69, Monmouth 63

Monmouth Schedule Analysis

Rutgers Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Scarlet Knights put up 63.2 points per game (220th in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per outing last season (346th in college basketball). They had a -338 scoring differential and were outscored by 10.5 points per game.

Rutgers averaged 63.2 points per game in conference matchups last year, which was the same as its season average.

When playing at home, the Scarlet Knights posted 4.6 more points per game last season (66.5) than they did in away games (61.9).

Rutgers surrendered 66.9 points per game last year at home, which was 16.1 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (83.0).

Monmouth Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawks had a +22 scoring differential last season, putting up 64.3 points per game (197th in college basketball) and giving up 63.6 (159th in college basketball).

Monmouth averaged 1.2 fewer points in CAA games (63.1) than overall (64.3).

In 2022-23, the Hawks scored 0.5 more points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (62.8).

Monmouth conceded fewer points at home (61.9 per game) than on the road (65.7) last season.

