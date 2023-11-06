Monday's contest that pits the Princeton Tigers (0-0) against the Duquesne Dukes (0-0) at Jadwin Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-53 in favor of Princeton, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Tigers went 24-6 in the 2022-23 season.

A season ago, the Tigers finished 24-6 in the season. The Dukes went 19-12 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Princeton vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Princeton vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 72, Duquesne 53

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duquesne Schedule Analysis

Princeton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game last season (posting 65.2 points per game, 174th in college basketball, and allowing 53.2 per outing, sixth in college basketball) and had a +361 scoring differential.

Princeton's offense was more effective in Ivy League games last year, putting up 66.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 65.2 PPG.

The Tigers averaged 63.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they fared better on offense, averaging 67.1 points per contest last year.

Princeton surrendered 49.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (56.4).

Duquesne Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dukes' +140 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 68.4 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per outing (166th in college basketball).

Duquesne averaged 1.4 fewer points in A-10 games (67.0) than overall (68.4).

The Dukes scored more points at home (72.1 per game) than away (63.9) last season.

Duquesne gave up fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.