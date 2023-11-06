Monday's game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) and Montana Grizzlies (0-0) going head to head at Dahlberg Arena has a projected final score of 74-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Gonzaga, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Grizzlies went 14-16 over the course of the season.

The Grizzlies finished 14-16 during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs went 28-5 last season.

Montana vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Montana vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 74, Montana 61

Gonzaga Schedule Analysis

Montana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Grizzlies had a +37 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They put up 70.3 points per game, 79th in college basketball, and gave up 69.0 per contest to rank 290th in college basketball.

With 72.6 points per game in Big Sky action, Montana tallied 2.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (70.3 PPG).

The Grizzlies put up 72.7 points per game last season at home, which was 2.5 more points than they averaged away from home (70.2).

Defensively Montana was better in home games last season, ceding 66.1 points per game, compared to 71.6 when playing on the road.

Gonzaga Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game last season with a +387 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) and gave up 59.9 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Gonzaga scored more in conference action (72.1 points per game) than overall (71.6).

The Bulldogs put up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (74.2) last season.

Gonzaga gave up 53.5 points per game at home last season, and 63.9 on the road.

