How to Watch the Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights face the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: B1G+
Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Knights' 65.1 points per game last year were 6.7 fewer points than the 71.8 the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents.
- When Fairleigh Dickinson allowed fewer than 87.3 points last season, it went 22-6.
- Last year, the Hawkeyes averaged 34.1 more points per game (87.3) than the Knights gave up (53.2).
- Iowa went 23-6 last season when scoring more than 53.2 points.
- Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 19.7% higher than the 31.4% of shots the Knights' opponents knocked down.
- The Knights shot at a 55.6% rate from the field last season, 15.5 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/9/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
