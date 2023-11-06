How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Butler Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones battle the Butler Bulldogs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Butler 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 61.1 points per game last year, only 3.5 fewer points than the 64.6 the Cyclones gave up.
- When Butler gave up fewer than 75.4 points last season, it went 11-11.
- Last year, the Cyclones recorded 10.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Bulldogs gave up (65.3).
- Iowa State had an 18-5 record last season when scoring more than 65.3 points.
- The Cyclones shot 42.3% from the field last season, six percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs shot at a 35.3% rate from the field last season, three percentage points less than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Cyclones averaged.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Butler
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/20/2023
|Southern
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
