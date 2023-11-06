The Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) face the Green Bay Phoenix (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.5 percentage points lower than the Phoenix allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

In games Iowa State shot higher than 48.8% from the field, it went 9-0 overall.

The Cyclones were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Phoenix ranked 363rd.

Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Cyclones put up were 8.9 fewer points than the Phoenix gave up (76.5).

When Iowa State put up more than 76.5 points last season, it went 8-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

Iowa State put up 72.0 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Cyclones were better in home games last season, surrendering 56.3 points per game, compared to 68.2 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Iowa State performed better at home last year, sinking 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule