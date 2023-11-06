Monday's contest that pits the Georgetown Hoyas (0-0) versus the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-0) at McDonough Gymnasium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-51 in favor of Georgetown, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Hoyas finished 14-17 during the season. The Hawks went 10-20 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Georgetown vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McDonough Gymnasium in Washington, New Hampshire

Georgetown vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 71, Maryland-Eastern Shore 51

Maryland-Eastern Shore Schedule Analysis

Georgetown Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoyas were outscored by 3.0 points per game last season (posting 59.1 points per game, 294th in college basketball, while giving up 62.1 per contest, 110th in college basketball) and had a -93 scoring differential.

With 58.7 points per game in Big East action, Georgetown averaged 0.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (59.1 PPG).

The Hoyas posted 65.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 56.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.

Defensively Georgetown was better at home last season, ceding 62.2 points per game, compared to 62.5 when playing on the road.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawks' -73 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.4 points per game) was a result of scoring 61.0 points per game (258th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per outing (153rd in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Maryland-Eastern Shore put up 60.4 points per game in MEAC action, and 61.0 overall.

The Hawks averaged 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 54.4 away.

At home, Maryland-Eastern Shore gave up 59.2 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 68.3.

