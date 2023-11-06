The George Washington Colonials go up against the Howard Bison on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

George Washington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

George Washington vs. Howard 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bison's 59.9 points per game last year were just 2.4 fewer points than the 62.3 the Colonials gave up to opponents.

Howard had a 12-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.

Last year, the Colonials scored only 2.8 more points per game (64.4) than the Bison gave up (61.6).

George Washington went 12-4 last season when scoring more than 61.6 points.

George Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Howard - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 11/10/2023 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium 11/15/2023 American - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Howard Schedule