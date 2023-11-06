How to Watch the George Washington vs. Howard Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The George Washington Colonials go up against the Howard Bison on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
George Washington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Washington vs. Howard 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bison's 59.9 points per game last year were just 2.4 fewer points than the 62.3 the Colonials gave up to opponents.
- Howard had a 12-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.
- Last year, the Colonials scored only 2.8 more points per game (64.4) than the Bison gave up (61.6).
- George Washington went 12-4 last season when scoring more than 61.6 points.
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Howard
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|American
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
Howard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Whittemore Center
