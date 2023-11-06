Monday's contest between the George Washington Colonials (0-0) and the Howard Bison (0-0) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored George Washington squad taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Colonials finished 18-13 over the course of the season.

The Colonials went 18-13 last season. A season ago, the Bison went 16-14 in the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Washington vs. Howard Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Washington vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 66, Howard 58

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Howard Schedule Analysis

George Washington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Colonials outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game last season, with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.4 points per game (194th in college basketball) and allowed 62.3 per contest (116th in college basketball).

With 61.9 points per game in A-10 contests, George Washington averaged 2.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (64.4 PPG).

The Colonials posted 65.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.6 more points than they averaged in road games (63.1).

In home games, George Washington allowed 12.1 fewer points per game (55.9) than away from home (68.0).

Howard Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bison's -52 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 59.9 points per game (277th in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per outing (100th in college basketball).

In MEAC action, Howard averaged 2 fewer points (57.9) than overall (59.9) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Bison averaged 4.0 more points per game at home (62.0) than on the road (58.0).

At home, Howard conceded 59.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than it allowed on the road (63.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.