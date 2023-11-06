Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium, where they'll be up against Asante Samuel Jr. and the Los Angeles Chargers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Jets receivers' matchup versus the Chargers' secondary, check out this article.

Jets vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC/ESPN

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 59.5 8.5 31 92 9.29

Garrett Wilson vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense

Garrett Wilson has collected 39 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 469 (67 yards per game). He's been targeted 68 times and has two touchdowns.

Through the air, New York's passing offense has been struggling this season, as it ranks last in the league with 1,150 passing yards (164.3 per game).

The Jets have had one of the bottom scoring offenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by putting up 18 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 32nd in the NFL with 273.3 total yards per contest.

New York is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 31.3 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Jets have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 22 times (fourth-fewest in NFL).

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 34 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Los Angeles has given up 2,082 (297.4 per game), the third-most in the NFL.

The Chargers are 20th in the league in scoring defense, giving up an average of 24 points.

Four players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have given up a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.

Garrett Wilson vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

Garrett Wilson Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 68 50 Def. Targets Receptions 39 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12 33 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 469 34 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67 4.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 142 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

