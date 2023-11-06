Monday's game between the CSU Northridge Matadors (0-0) and the Utah State Aggies (0-0) at Matadome should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-59 and heavily favors CSU Northridge to secure the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Matadors went 8-24 in the season. The Aggies finished 4-26 in the 2022-23 season.

CSU Northridge vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

CSU Northridge vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Northridge 72, Utah State 59

Utah State Schedule Analysis

CSU Northridge Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Matadors put up 59.4 points per game (291st in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per outing last season (256th in college basketball). They had a -252 scoring differential and were outscored by 7.9 points per game.

CSU Northridge recorded 59.4 points per game in conference action last season, which was the same as its season average.

The Matadors put up 59.1 points per game at home. In away games, they played better offensively, averaging 60.2 points per contest last season.

CSU Northridge surrendered 63.3 points per game last year at home, which was 8.5 fewer points than it allowed in road games (71.8).

Utah State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies had a -556 scoring differential last season, falling short by 18.5 points per game. They put up 58.3 points per game to rank 304th in college basketball and allowed 76.8 per contest to rank 354th in college basketball.

Utah State scored fewer points in conference play (56.7 per game) than overall (58.3).

At home, the Aggies put up 60.7 points per game last season, 4.6 more than they averaged on the road (56.1).

In 2022-23, Utah State gave up 4.8 fewer points per game at home (74.7) than away (79.5).

