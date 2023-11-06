Monday's game between the La Salle Explorers (0-0) and Coppin State Eagles (0-0) matching up at Physical Education Complex has a projected final score of 65-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of La Salle, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Eagles went 8-22 last season.

The Eagles finished 8-22 in the 2022-23 season. The Explorers finished 17-14 during the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coppin State vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coppin State vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 65, Coppin State 56

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

La Salle Schedule Analysis

Coppin State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles were outscored by 4.7 points per game last season, with a -140 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.2 points per game (339th in college basketball), and allowed 59.9 per contest (66th in college basketball).

In conference games, Coppin State put up fewer points per contest (51.9) than its season average (55.2).

Offensively, the Eagles put up 52.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 56.8 points per game in road games.

Defensively Coppin State was better at home last season, surrendering 54.8 points per game, compared to 62.7 on the road.

La Salle Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Explorers had a +20 scoring differential last season, putting up 63.7 points per game (203rd in college basketball) and allowing 63.1 (139th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, La Salle put up 59.5 points per game in A-10 action, and 63.7 overall.

The Explorers put up more points at home (65.2 per game) than away (60.9) last season.

La Salle conceded fewer points at home (58.4 per game) than on the road (64.3) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.