The Boston Celtics (5-0) are favored (by 4.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 111 - Celtics 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 4.5)

Timberwolves (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-1.1)

Timberwolves (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.6

The Celtics (4-1-0 ATS) have covered the spread 80% of the time, 20% more often than the Timberwolves (3-2-0) this season.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Minnesota and its opponents aren't as successful (20% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (80%).

The Celtics have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-0) this season while the Timberwolves have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-1).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are 21st in the NBA in points scored (109.2 per game) and best in points conceded (99.6).

Minnesota is the third-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (47.4) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.4).

The Timberwolves are 22nd in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Minnesota is third-best in the league in committing them (12.2 per game). It is 19th in forcing them (14 per game).

With 10.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.1% from downtown, the Timberwolves are 25th and 10th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

