Monday's game that pits the California Golden Bears (0-0) against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-0) at Haas Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-53 in favor of Cal, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Golden Bears went 13-17 over the course of the 2022-23 season. The Roadrunners went 8-23 in the 2022-23 season.

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 73, CSU Bakersfield 53

CSU Bakersfield Schedule Analysis

Cal Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Bears put up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per outing last season (302nd in college basketball). They had a -47 scoring differential and were outscored by 1.5 points per game.

In conference action, Cal put up fewer points per contest (64.2) than its overall average (68.1).

When playing at home, the Golden Bears put up 7.1 more points per game last season (71.4) than they did in away games (64.3).

Defensively Cal was better in home games last season, allowing 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.6 in away games.

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Roadrunners were outscored by 9.6 points per game last season (scoring 51.8 points per game to rank 354th in college basketball while giving up 61.4 per outing to rank 96th in college basketball) and had a -299 scoring differential overall.

CSU Bakersfield averaged 1 fewer points in Big West action (50.8) than overall (51.8).

The Roadrunners scored more points at home (52.4 per game) than away (49.6) last season.

CSU Bakersfield allowed fewer points at home (56.5 per game) than on the road (65.0) last season.

