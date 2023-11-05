Check out best bets as the Green Bay Packers (2-5) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Packers vs. Rams? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Packers vs. Rams?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Packers winning by 3.5, the model has the Rams taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (7.3 points). Take the Rams.

The Packers have a 64.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Packers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Green Bay has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

This season, the Rams have won one out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

Los Angeles has a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +154 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Packers or Rams? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 9 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+3.5)



Los Angeles (+3.5) The Packers have covered the spread three times over seven games with a set spread.

The Rams have gone 4-3-1 against the spread this year.

Los Angeles has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Packers vs. Rams matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)



Over (38) These two teams average 41.9 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 3.9 more than the over/under of 38.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.3 more points per game (45.3) than this game's total of 38 points.

The Packers have gone over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

Rams games have hit the over in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Luke Musgrave Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 28.3 0

Cooper Kupp Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 4 79.0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.