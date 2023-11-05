Will K.J. Osborn Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
K.J. Osborn was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Trying to find Osborn's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Osborn's season stats include 360 yards on 30 receptions (12.0 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times.
K.J. Osborn Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Chest
- The Vikings have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Brandon Powell (LP/shoulder): 13 Rec; 142 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Jalen Nailor (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Week 9 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Osborn 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|47
|30
|360
|131
|2
|12.0
Osborn Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|6
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|6
|3
|34
|1
|Week 3
|Chargers
|3
|1
|36
|1
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|2
|1
|16
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|9
|5
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|5
|4
|48
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|6
|5
|47
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|10
|8
|99
|0
