When the New York Rangers face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Adam Fox and Joel Eriksson Ek will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Wild vs. Rangers Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Kirill Kaprizov is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 10 points (one per game), as he has recorded three goals and seven assists in 10 games (playing 22:09 per game).

Eriksson Ek's 10 points this season, including five goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Minnesota.

This season, Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) this season.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has an .889 save percentage (50th in the league), with 104 total saves, while allowing 13 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-2-1 record between the posts for Minnesota this season.

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin has been a big player for New York this season, collecting 16 points in 10 games.

Fox is another important player for New York, with 11 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring three goals and adding eight assists.

Chris Kreider's total of nine points is via seven goals and two assists.

Jonathan Quick (2-0-0) has a 0.4 goals against average and a .982% save percentage (first in league).

Wild vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 19th 3 Goals Scored 3.5 7th 2nd 1.9 Goals Allowed 4.2 31st 29th 28 Shots 30.7 18th 1st 26.2 Shots Allowed 34.8 28th 3rd 32.43% Power Play % 15.79% 19th 13th 81.82% Penalty Kill % 63.64% 32nd

