As we enter Week 10 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the UAC on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Utah Tech Trailblazers at Abilene Christian Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Southern Utah Thunderbirds 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Arkansas Bears at North Alabama Lions 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Austin Peay Governors at Eastern Kentucky Colonels 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Tarleton State Texans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!