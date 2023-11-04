Week 10 of the college football slate includes six games with MWC teams in action. Read on to get up-to-date results and the top performers.

Jump to Matchup:

Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Week 10 MWC Results

Wyoming 24 Colorado State 15

Pregame Favorite: Wyoming (-6)

Wyoming (-6) Pregame Total: 43.5

Wyoming Leaders

Passing: Andrew Peasley (15-for-22, 140 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Andrew Peasley (15-for-22, 140 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Harrison Waylee (29 ATT, 128 YDS)

Harrison Waylee (29 ATT, 128 YDS) Receiving: Alex Brown (2 TAR, 2 REC, 32 YDS)

Colorado State Leaders

Passing: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (24-for-42, 220 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (24-for-42, 220 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Avery Morrow (11 ATT, 39 YDS)

Avery Morrow (11 ATT, 39 YDS) Receiving: Tory Horton (10 TAR, 7 REC, 58 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Wyoming Colorado State 334 Total Yards 274 140 Passing Yards 220 194 Rushing Yards 54 1 Turnovers 3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 10 MWC Games

Army Black Knights vs. No. 17 Air Force Falcons

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 4

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Favorite: Air Force (-17.5)

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-17.5)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 4

Venue: Mackay Stadium

TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Favorite: Nevada (-3.5)

UNLV Rebels at New Mexico Lobos

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 4

Venue: University Stadium (NM)

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

Favorite: UNLV (-10.5)

Fubo Favorite: UNLV (-10.5)

Utah State Aggies at San Diego State Aztecs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 4

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Favorite: Utah State (-2.5)

Fubo Favorite: Utah State (-2.5)

Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 4

Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Favorite: Fresno State (-2.5)

Fubo Favorite: Fresno State (-2.5)

