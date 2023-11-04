Player prop bet options for Anthony Edwards, Lauri Markkanen and others are listed when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Utah Jazz at Target Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -125)

Edwards has recorded 25.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points more than Saturday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of seven is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged five assists per game, 0.5 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has connected on four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Get Edwards gear at Fanatics!

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: +102)

Saturday's points prop for Rudy Gobert is 13.5. That is 0.8 less than his season average.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 12.5.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 15.7 points Karl-Anthony Towns scores per game are 5.8 less than his prop total on Saturday.

His rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (8.5).

Towns averages 2.7 assists, 0.8 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Towns has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +104)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Saturday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average of 24.3.

He has grabbed 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (8.5).

Markkanen has connected on four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +110)

John Collins has recorded 13 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points less than Saturday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of 11 is 3.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (7.5).

Collins has knocked down one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.