Northwest Division foes face one another when the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) welcome in the Utah Jazz (0-1) at Target Center, tipping off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: BSN, KJZZ

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists last season.

Per game, Rudy Gobert recorded 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Kyle Anderson recorded 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jaden McDaniels posted 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Naz Reid posted 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys (seventh in league).

Jordan Clarkson recorded 20.8 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Walker Kessler recorded 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 72% from the floor.

John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Kelly Olynyk's stats last season were 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Jazz 115.8 Points Avg. 117.1 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118 49% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.5% Three Point % 35.3%

