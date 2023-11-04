Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves take the court versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gobert, in his last game (November 1 win against the Nuggets), posted four points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Gobert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (+102)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz gave up 118 points per game last year, 24th in the NBA.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.

On defense, the Jazz conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rudy Gobert vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 12/9/2022 37 22 13 1 0 0 0 10/21/2022 38 9 23 0 0 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.