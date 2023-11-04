With Week 10 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Pac-12, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Oregon

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +225
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th
  • Last Game: W 35-6 vs Utah

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Cal
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Washington

  • Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +140
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th
  • Last Game: W 42-33 vs Stanford

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ USC
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +500
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th
  • Last Game: L 27-24 vs Arizona

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Colorado
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. UCLA

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th
  • Last Game: W 28-16 vs Colorado

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Arizona
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Arizona

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 18th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th
  • Last Game: W 27-24 vs Oregon State

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: UCLA
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. USC

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-5
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +650
  • Overall Rank: 24th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd
  • Last Game: W 50-49 vs Cal

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Washington
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

7. Utah

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +750
  • Overall Rank: 25th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd
  • Last Game: L 35-6 vs Oregon

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Arizona State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Washington State

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st
  • Last Game: L 38-27 vs Arizona State

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Stanford
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Colorado

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 55th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd
  • Last Game: L 28-16 vs UCLA

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Oregon State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Cal

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 64th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th
  • Last Game: L 50-49 vs USC

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Oregon
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Stanford

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-8
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th
  • Last Game: L 42-33 vs Washington

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Washington State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 0-10
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 96th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th
  • Last Game: W 38-27 vs Washington State

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Utah
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

