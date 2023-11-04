The Clemson Tigers (4-4) host the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Notre Dame has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 12th-best in scoring offense (38.3 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (15.3 points allowed per game). Clemson's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FBS with 267.5 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 416.6 total yards per game, which ranks 49th.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ABC.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Notre Dame Clemson 427.9 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.6 (54th) 279.2 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.5 (5th) 164.1 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.6 (67th) 263.8 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259 (46th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (99th) 18 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 2,126 pass yards for Notre Dame, completing 65.4% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 901 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times as a runner.

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 273 yards (30.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' team-leading 422 yards as a receiver have come on 29 catches (out of 40 targets) with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has caught 19 passes for 417 yards (46.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jayden Thomas' 17 grabs have turned into 251 yards and one touchdown.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik leads Clemson with 1,947 yards on 188-of-294 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 89 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Will Shipley has rushed for 515 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Phil Mafah has been given 73 carries and totaled 439 yards with six touchdowns.

Beaux Collins leads his squad with 408 receiving yards on 30 catches with two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has put together a 395-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 43 targets.

Jake Briningstool's 46 targets have resulted in 31 grabs for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

