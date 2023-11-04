The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) will square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans will attempt to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. An over/under of 34.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Nebraska (-3) 34.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Nebraska (-3) 34.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Nebraska has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Michigan State has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Spartans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Nebraska & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Nebraska To Win the Big Ten +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 Michigan State To Win the Big Ten +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

