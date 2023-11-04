The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Boilermakers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 32.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Purdue matchup.

Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Michigan vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Michigan has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wolverines have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.

Purdue has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Michigan & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +240 Bet $100 to win $240 To Win the Big Ten -105 Bet $105 to win $100 Purdue To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

