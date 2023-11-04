Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is the setting for the Iowa Hawkeyes' (6-2) matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (4-4) on November 4, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on Peacock. The Hawkeyes are favored by 5 points in the game. The over/under in this outing is 31 points.

Iowa vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Iowa vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-5) 31 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa (-4.5) 31.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Iowa vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Iowa has compiled a 4-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point favorites.

Northwestern has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.