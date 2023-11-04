Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is the setting for the Iowa Hawkeyes' (6-2) matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (4-4) on November 4, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET.

Iowa owns the 19th-best defense this season in terms of total yards (313.8 yards allowed per game), but ranks worst on the offensive side of the ball (232.4 yards per game). Northwestern has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 13th-worst with 307.4 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, surrendering 351.4 total yards per contest (52nd-ranked).

Iowa vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Iowa vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Iowa Northwestern 232.4 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.4 (125th) 313.8 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.4 (44th) 115.9 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.8 (123rd) 116.5 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.6 (92nd) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 11 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 505 pass yards for Iowa, completing 51.1% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has 472 rushing yards on 86 carries with one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 74 times for 278 yards (34.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All's leads his squad with 299 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 37 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 131 yards so far this campaign.

Diante Vines has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 10 receptions for 125 yards, an average of 15.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has 926 passing yards, or 115.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Cam Porter has run for 346 yards on 93 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Brendan Sullivan has run for 136 yards across 59 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz leads his team with 474 receiving yards on 30 receptions with four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has put up a 385-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 31 passes on 53 targets.

Joseph Himon II's 13 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown.

