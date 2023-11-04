Big 12 foes meet when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) host the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State is favored by 2.5 points. The game has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Iowa State ranks 104th in total offense this season (337.8 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 337.8 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Kansas ranks 29th in the FBS (443.1 total yards per game) and 100th defensively (401.6 total yards allowed per game).

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Iowa State vs Kansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa State -2.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Iowa State Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Cyclones rank -57-worst with 372.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 32nd by surrendering 306.0 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Cyclones' defense has been shutting down opposing offenses over the last three contests, ranking 21st-best by giving up only 14.0 points per game. On offense, they rank 90th in the FBS during that three-game stretch (29.0 points per game).

The last three games have seen Iowa State's passing offense struggle, ranking -11-worst in the FBS in passing yards (205.7 per game). It ranks 70th defensively (183.7 passing yards allowed per contest).

Over the Cyclones' last three games, they rank 90th in rushing offense (166.7 rushing yards per game) and 81st in rushing defense (122.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Cyclones are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In Iowa State's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Week 10 Big 12 Betting Trends

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Cyclones have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Iowa State's seven games with a set total.

Iowa State is 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Iowa State has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cyclones a 58.3% chance to win.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has compiled 1,702 yards (212.8 ypg) on 142-of-236 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has racked up 353 yards on 73 carries while finding the end zone two times.

This season, Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 71 times for 276 yards (34.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' leads his squad with 512 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 47 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has hauled in 42 receptions totaling 384 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Benjamin Brahmer has hauled in 17 catches for 236 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

J.R. Singleton has 3.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Iowa State's leading tackler, Beau Freyler, has 50 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and three interceptions this year.

Jeremiah Cooper has a team-leading five interceptions to go along with 31 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

