Our computer model predicts the Iowa State Cyclones will defeat the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jack Trice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (+2.5) Toss Up (53.5) Iowa State 28, Kansas 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Iowa State vs. Kansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Cyclones have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cyclones have four wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Iowa State has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Cyclones have seen three of its seven games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 9.9 more than the average point total for Iowa State games this season.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Jayhawks are 1-1 against the spread.

Out of the Jayhawks' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

Kansas games this season have averaged an over/under of 59.8 points, 6.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cyclones vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 23.9 19.8 26 17.5 21.8 22 Kansas 35.8 28.1 41.8 24.4 25.7 34.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.