Iowa vs. Northwestern Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
In the contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Hawkeyes to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Iowa vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Iowa (-5)
|Over (30.5)
|Iowa 24, Northwestern 17
Week 10 Big Ten Predictions
- Nebraska vs Michigan State
- Ohio State vs Rutgers
- Wisconsin vs Indiana
Iowa Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hawkeyes have an implied win probability of 67.7%.
- The Hawkeyes have four wins in eight games against the spread this season.
- Iowa has 1-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 5-point favorites.
- Two Hawkeyes games (out of eight) have hit the over this year.
- Iowa games average 37.5 total points per game this season, seven more than the over/under for this matchup.
Northwestern Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Wildcats are 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- In games it has played as at least 5-point underdogs this season, Northwestern is 3-2 against the spread.
- Five of the Wildcats' six games with a set total have hit the over (83.3%).
- The average point total for Northwestern this year is 13.3 points higher than this game's over/under.
Hawkeyes vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Iowa
|19.5
|14.5
|24.2
|13.2
|11.7
|16.7
|Northwestern
|21.8
|26
|28.8
|25.8
|10
|26.3
