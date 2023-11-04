In a Week 10 slate that includes a lot of thrilling matchups, fans from Iowa should tune in to see the Kansas Jayhawks versus the Iowa State Cyclones.

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

Drake Bulldogs at Marist Red Foxes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: UNI-Dome

UNI-Dome TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Iowa (-5)

No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa State (-3)

