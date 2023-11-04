The Florida Gators (5-3) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Gators favored to win by 6 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

Florida vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Florida vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Florida has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Gators have covered the spread once when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Arkansas has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Florida & Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Florida To Win the SEC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 Arkansas To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

