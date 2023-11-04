The Marist Red Foxes (4-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Drake Bulldogs (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field in a Pioneer League showdown.

Marist is totaling 20.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 94th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 90th, surrendering 30.4 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Drake is compiling 23 points per game (76th-ranked). It ranks 75th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (27.9 points given up per game).

Drake vs. Marist Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Drake vs. Marist Key Statistics

Drake Marist 370 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.9 (102nd) 322.4 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.9 (72nd) 111.5 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.5 (105th) 258.5 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.4 (79th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has thrown for 1,969 yards (246.1 per game) while completing 54.9% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has carried the ball 105 times for 476 yards, with five touchdowns.

Christian Galvan has taken 86 carries and totaled 274 yards with two touchdowns.

Mitchell January has hauled in 372 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Trey Radocha has put together a 305-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 18 passes on 18 targets.

Colin Howard's 18 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 294 yards and one touchdown.

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has 1,376 pass yards for Marist, completing 52.4% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Amin Woods has 575 rushing yards on 137 carries with three touchdowns.

Tristan Shannon has piled up 191 yards on 48 attempts, scoring two times.

Matt Stianche's leads his squad with 503 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 31 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Will Downes has caught 19 passes for 208 yards (26 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jake Ciolino's 11 grabs are good enough for 129 yards.

