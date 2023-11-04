The Drake Bulldogs are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Marist Red Foxes at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Drake vs. Marist Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Drake (-14.8) 50.7 Drake 33, Marist 18

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 7-3-0 ATS record last season.

Bulldogs games went over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, five of Red Foxes games hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Red Foxes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marist 20.1 30.4 28.3 29.7 15.2 30.8 Drake 23 27.9 32.3 17.3 16 28

