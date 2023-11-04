Should you wager on Dakota Mermis to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mermis stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Mermis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Mermis has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 19 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.