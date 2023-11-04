When the Minnesota Wild face off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Calen Addison light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

Addison is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 19 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

