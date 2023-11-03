The Sofia Open is nearing its end in Sofia, Bulgaria, as Sebastian Ofner plays in a quarterfinal versus Adrian Mannarino. Ofner's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Arena Sofia are +1400.

Ofner at the 2023 Sofia Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Ofner's Next Match

Ofner has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Mannarino on Thursday, November 9 at 11:00 AM ET (after defeating Christopher O'Connell 6-7, 6-4, 6-2).

Ofner Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Ofner defeated No. 66-ranked O'Connell, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Through 16 tournaments over the past year, Ofner has won once, and his overall record is 25-15.

Ofner is 9-8 on hard courts over the past year.

Ofner has played 25.5 games per match in his 40 matches over the past year across all court types.

Ofner, in 17 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 24.9 games per match and won 47.0% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Ofner has won 72.8% of his games on serve, and 24.2% on return.

On hard courts, Ofner, over the past year, has been victorious in 75.8% of his service games and 18.8% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.