Currently, the Minnesota Wild (3-4-2) have seven players on the injury report for their matchup against the New Jersey Devils (5-2-1) at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Frederick Gaudreau C Questionable Upper Body Matthew Boldy LW Out Upper Body Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tomas Nosek LW Out Lower Body Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Nico Hischier C Questionable Upper Body Colin Miller D Out Lower Body

Wild vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

The Wild are seventh in the NHL in scoring (32 goals, 3.6 per game).

Minnesota has conceded 37 total goals this season (4.1 per game), ranking 31st in the league.

They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -5.

Devils Season Insights

New Jersey has scored the sixth-most goals in the league (33 total, 4.1 per game).

Its goal differential (+4) makes the team 10th-best in the league.

Wild vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-125) Wild (+105) 6.5

