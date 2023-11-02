When the Minnesota Wild face off against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Vinni Lettieri find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

Lettieri is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (one shot).

Lettieri has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 29 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

