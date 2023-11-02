On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Marcus Foligno going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Foligno has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 29 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

