Should you wager on Joel Eriksson Ek to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

  • In four of nine games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
  • Eriksson Ek averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.5%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

